Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Textron has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

