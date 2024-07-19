Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. Textron has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.29.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

