TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.