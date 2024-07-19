TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.61 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.52%.

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $277,025 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

