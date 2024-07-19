The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of AES stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
