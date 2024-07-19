The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

About AES

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.