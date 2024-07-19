The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Allstate has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NYSE:ALL opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

