The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.70.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$64.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

