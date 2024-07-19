The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.91.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
