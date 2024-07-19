The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

