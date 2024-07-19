The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) EVP Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.