The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $277.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

Equifax stock opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.75. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

