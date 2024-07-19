The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.27% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

