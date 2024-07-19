The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

View Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.