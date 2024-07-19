The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.74.

Lion Electric Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

