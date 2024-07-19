The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Up 14.9%

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.48 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 184,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 151,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

