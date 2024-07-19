The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.96.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.