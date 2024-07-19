The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.96.

Shares of PNC opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 220,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

