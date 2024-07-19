Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $206,625.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,284,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Get Free Report

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

