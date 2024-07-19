Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.
- On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.
- On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on S. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.
View Our Latest Stock Report on S
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SentinelOne by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.