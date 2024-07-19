Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on S. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SentinelOne by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

