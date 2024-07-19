TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $448.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.09. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $470.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

