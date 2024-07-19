Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.56.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
