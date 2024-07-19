Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 251,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 544,730 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

