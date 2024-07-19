Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,381 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

