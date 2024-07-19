Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 4,459 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,874,000 after purchasing an additional 253,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.52 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

