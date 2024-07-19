Traders Purchase High Volume of GE Vernova Put Options (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,172 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 4,363 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $161.49 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

