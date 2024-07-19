Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.47

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.47 ($5.88) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.10). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 29,527 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 453.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,552.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

