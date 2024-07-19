TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.19

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 5935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

