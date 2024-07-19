Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $82.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

