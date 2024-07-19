Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $65.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

TFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 over the last 90 days. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

