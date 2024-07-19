Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.