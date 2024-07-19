Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.14

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.48. Tucows shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 30,180 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 16,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tucows by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Tucows by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

