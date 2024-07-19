TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.18. 85,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 138,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in TXO Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TXO Partners by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.