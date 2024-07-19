Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $531.67.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $525.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $533.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

