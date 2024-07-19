Tyson T. Abston Sells 5,610 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.48 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $385.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Guaranty Bancshares

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.