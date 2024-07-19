U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

