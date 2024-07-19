U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

USB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

