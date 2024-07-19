U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

USB stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

