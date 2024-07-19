U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

