UBS Group Begins Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.