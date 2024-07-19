UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,018.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

