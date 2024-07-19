UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $392.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Technologies traded as high as $330.55 and last traded at $329.76. 65,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 59,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.82.
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.
UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
