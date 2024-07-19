UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $392.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Technologies traded as high as $330.55 and last traded at $329.76. 65,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 59,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.82.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UFPT

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.