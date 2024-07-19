Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $393.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.40 and its 200-day moving average is $454.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

