Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.