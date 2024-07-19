Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.98

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 309822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

