Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

UNB opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.