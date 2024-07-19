Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %

UNB opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.19% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

