Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %
UNB opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
