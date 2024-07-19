Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

UNP opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.09.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

