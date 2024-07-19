Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $951.23

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.23 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($12.35). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 941 ($12.20), with a volume of 567,163 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Unite Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Unite Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,764.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 904.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 951.23.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

