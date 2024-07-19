United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 751.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 543,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 412,397 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.39 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.