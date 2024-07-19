United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$11.00 EPS.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.