United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 4,565,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,910,057 shares.The stock last traded at $47.26 and had previously closed at $46.94.

The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.